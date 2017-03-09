City attempting to alleviate traffic on Jefferson Ave.

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Anyone who has traveled on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News knows how bad the traffic can get, and the city is trying to alleviate that as soon as possible.

City engineers have a new plan to reduce congestion in the Habersham area.



The project involves changes at Brick Kiln Blvd., Habersham Dr. and Boykin Ln.



The changes include more turning lanes at Brick Kiln and Habersham, median islands for pedestrians at all three roads and getting rid of the east-west through traffic at Brick Kiln.



Director of Engineering Everett Skipper says as a result, overall travel time North from Brick Kiln to Boykin drops from 119 seconds to 112 (6%) seconds during afternoon peak hour.



But, overall travel time South from Boykin to Brick Kiln drops from 128 seconds to 70 (45%) seconds during afternoon peak hour.



“The targets we're looking at almost cuts the travel time on Jefferson in half,” Skipper says. “It's a lot of quality of life and time to spend with family,” Skipper says.



Skipper says those pedestrian refuge islands would also help.



Instead of a 60 second walk to cross Jefferson, they're proposing two 30 second segments, allowing roughly an additional 30 seconds for drivers traveling up and down Jefferson.



According to Skipper, they originally discussed extending Habersham through a runway protection zone with hopes that Wegmans would set up shop along Jefferson avenue.



He tells 13News Now that as part of the traffic study developed for Wegmans, the developers’ engineers recommended an extension of Brick Kiln Boulevard, ultimately connecting to Habersham Drive.



The idea would have helped reduce the traffic on Jefferson.



However Federal Aviation Administration officials rejected an idea to reconfigure roads in the area.



According to Skipper, the Habersham area project would cost a little under $3 million dollars, with the city covering half of the cost through a state revenue sharing program.



The former Habersham Drive extension project would have cost $6 million dollars.



Skipper says they're also working with V-DOT to build a new off ramp at Exit 255 (Jefferson avenue), which would allow traffic headed to Warwick Boulevard to skip Jefferson Avenue.

