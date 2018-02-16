City gives loan to help slave museum

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - The city of Alexandria is giving a $63,000 interest-free loan to help a struggling museum built on the site of a former large-scale slave-trading operation.



The Washington Post reports that the Alexandria City Council voted earlier this week to help the decade-old Freedom House, which is located in the basement of a house the Northern Virginia Urban League headquarters.



The house was part of a compound owned by Franklin and Armfield Co., one of the most successful slave traders. As many as a million slaves may have passed through on their way to Mississippi and Louisiana before the Civil War.

