City of Norfolk, FBI to host active shooter preparedness event

active shooter (Photo: aruba200)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City will partner up with the FBI, Norfolk Field Office to host an Active Shooter Preparedness Event, Saturday, April 8.

The event will be held at the Norfolk Fire Rescue Training Center on Granby Street. It will begin at 9 a.m. and is open and free to the public.

Officials hope that this event will enhance community preparedness. They will provide training and resources to help residents prepare for and respond to an active shooter.

Afterwards, a panel will highlight the importance of working together.

Registration for the event is required. You may register by visiting the event's website here. People who attend are asked to park at Granby High School.

For more information, email FBI's Community Outreach Specialist Vanessa Torres at Vanessa.torres@ic.fbi.gov or Norfolk Police Department's Public Information Officer Daniel Hudson at Daniel.hudson@norfolk.gov.

© 2017 WVEC-TV