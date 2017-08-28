City of Norfolk to throw End-of-Summer Beach Bash

Summer, Beach, Sand (Photo: artisteer)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Summer is quickly coming to an end, and it could be over before you know it!

The city wants to have one last beach bash before Fall comes around.

The Department of Recreation, Parks & Open Space will hold an End-of-Summer Beach Bash on Saturday, September 2.

The free party will begin at 10 a.m. on Community Beach on E. Ocean View Ave.

The first 100 families to show up will receive a FREE bucket of beach toys.

The event will include:

Fajita Express and Kona Ice will have food, drinks available for purchase.

DJ Chris Kenon and Cee Kay Sounds will provide free entertainment!

Lifeguards will be on site to protect your loved ones from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

Free parking

Don't forget to use the hashtag #OCBeach when posting all your pictures online! Winners will be chosen at random to get a Fun-in-the-Sun kit!

For more information, visit the End-of-Summer Beach Bash Facebook page.

© 2017 WVEC-TV