City of Norfolk, Waterside District holding hiring event

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City and Wasterside District are holding a hiring event that runs from Monday, April 3 until Friday, April 7.

Waterside District will be accepting applications for various positions, including servers, cooks, bartenders, kitchen staff, and front and back of the house roles.

Interviews will be held at the Norfolk Works office at 103 Bank Street from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., daily.

Free two-hour parking will be available at the Fountain Park Garage on Bank Street. Those who wish to take advantage of the free parking must enter on the Plume Street side, and bring a ticket to the event.

If you wish to participate, visit the Wasterside District website, and choose the job you wish to apply for, then complete an online application. Applicants must bring an ID, such as a driver's license, passport, or social security card.

Some positions will be offered on the spot.

"We are excited that Norfolk Works is helping to fill the approximately 1,000 jobs that Waterside District is bringing to the City," said Kenneth C. Alexander, Mayor. :We've had a lot of success helping companies attract and retain talent since the launch of Norfolk Works in 2016 and look forward to the great impact of this event."

