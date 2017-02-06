Cleanup underway after train derailment

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How Tom Brady, Patriots achieved Super Bowl miracle
-
Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show (literally)
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Norfolk Southern train derailment
-
6,000 sailors asked to extend enlistments
-
USS Cole heading to the coast of Yemen
-
Man accused of killing father, brother to stand trial
-
Fire crews battle flames at Chesapeake construction site
-
Train derailment shuts down roads in Suffolk
-
Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head
More Stories
-
Person accused of murdering father, brother…Feb. 6, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
-
Road remains shut down following train derailmentFeb. 6, 2017, 6:45 a.m.
-
Roller coaster weatherFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.