Coast Guard Cutter Forward returns to Portsmouth after 52-day patrol

coast guard cutter forward.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Forward returned to Portsmouth Saturday after patrolling in the waters off Southern Florida and the Caribbean Sea.

During the 52-day patrol, the crew supported Coast Guard Operations Southeast Watch and Bluehammer by performing Alien Migrant Interdiction Operations in the Windward Pass and Florida Straits.

The crew provided blankets, sanitary facilities, supervision and 270 meals for 117 Cuban migrants and 10 detained suspected drug smugglers for a combined 30 days. They also maintained a chain of custody for suspected drug smuggling cases, including 989 pounds of marijuana and a representative sample of 10 kilograms of cocaine.

Coast Guard officials say, while on patrol, the crew rescued a stranded Cuban fisherman who ran out of food, drinking water and fuel. Members of Cutter Forward’s rescue and assistance team brought the man supplies and made sure his boats engine was working. The crew escorted the man and his fishing boat back to Cuban waters to the Cuban Coast Guard.

"This has been a tremendously successful patrol throughout the Southern Florida and Caribbean operating area where the crew showcased their proficiency and commitment, while executing the Coast Guard missions of alien migrant operations, counter-narcotic patrols and search and rescue,” said Stephen Adler, Forward’s commanding officer. "The crew's service and sacrifice in standing the watch at sea over the holiday season is not only a testament to their devotion to their country, but also a reflection of their dedication as a guardian of our shores in the protection of our nation's interest. We are happy to come home to our friends and families for some rest and relaxation, but also look forward to our next challenge at sea."

