Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off Cape Hatteras

File photo of a U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helocopter. (Photo: Matthew Belson/U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a cruise ship about 110 miles east of Cape Hatteras on Saturday.

Coast Guard crews in the 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth received word around 9:55 a.m. from the 1,142-foot, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Anthem of the Seas, that a 75-year-old woman was suffering from diabetic shock.

Officials say an HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, launched to assist. Upon arrival, the Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the woman to the helicopter and transported her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, arriving at about 1:50 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

“Cases like this highlight the importance of cooperation between the Coast Guard, cruise ship personnel and local hospital staff,” said Coast Guard Lt. Courtney Wolf, command duty officer for the case. “Today’s hoist went seamlessly due to the coordination between all involved parties, and as a result we were able to transport this individual quickly and safely.”

