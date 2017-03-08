Coast Guard possibly facing more than $1 billion in cuts

file photo (Photo: Wikipedia)

WASHINGTON,D.C. (WVEC) -- The Coast Guard is bracing for some possible big budget cuts. Their operating budget could get slashed by more than a billion dollars, according to several national media outlets.

They report that the savings would be used to help pay for President Donald Trump's security wall along the Mexico border.

Trump's draft budget proposal includes a $1.3 billion cut to the US Coast Guard, according to the Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and CNN.

They report that the proposal, drawn up by the Office of Management and Budget, would amount to a 14 percent cut, dropping the Coast Guard operating budget from $9.1 billion in 2017, to $7.8 billion.

"I'm certainly not thrilled about it," said Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va., 2nd District). "I'll say obviously I haven't seen the president's budget, so i can't confirm that's actually the case. But, I've certainly seen the reports and yes, it does concern me."

Taylor, a former Navy Seal, says the Coast Guard is crucial to protecting the country.

"Because the Coast Guard, while not under D.o.D., it's non-discretionary and it's under the Department of Homeland Security, It's a vital component of our national security operations," he said. "In fact, it's 1.5 percent of the nation's counter-narcotics budget, but it does four to five times as many confiscations as everyone else put together."

Taylor is pledging to do his part to keep the Coast Guard's funding intact.

"Yes, as a member of the Appropriations Committee and one who is on the subcommittee for Department of Homeland Security and over the Coast Guard, I understand very well they're already struggling to maintain their mission now budget wise, so this would be devastating for them," he said.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) also weighed in, via Twitter. He Tweeted:

"POTUS said Mexico would pay but now plans to take $$ from counterterrorism & airport security instead. We won't stand for this."

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va., 1st District) released a statement. In it, he said:

"The Coast Guard plays an important role in ensuring homeland security, protecting our coastal borders and waterways, and carrying out search and rescue missions. Given the fiscal constraints we are currently operating under, the administration and Congress are going to have to work together to prioritize the agencies and programs deemed most essential to the national interest. I look forward to seeing the President's budget and working to ensure we devote necessary funding to keeping our nation safe. "

And Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va., 3rd District) also released a statement. In it, he said:

"It has been reported that several agencies dedicated to keeping our country safe, including the Coast Guard, the TSA, and FEMA, will see significant cuts in the President’s soon-to-be released budget in order to pay for increased border security, the border wall, and tax cuts. These cuts will reduce the ability of these and other agencies to accomplish their core missions. For Hampton Roads, these proposed cuts are specifically alarming, because of the Coast Guard base in Portsmouth, our airports in Norfolk and Newport News, and our region’s vulnerability to hurricanes and nor’easters. Our region has frequently relied upon disaster assistance from FEMA in the past. Once the President’s budget request has been submitted, it will be up to Congress to determine if these cuts are appropriate. I will be working with my colleagues to make sure that these agencies and others have the necessary funding to keep our nation safe.”

