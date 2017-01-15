Coast Guard rescues two men from grounded boat near Deltaville

(Photo: Wikipedia)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday from a grounded boat near Deltaville Sunday.

Officials at Coast Guard Station Milford Haven in Hudgins say a call came in from Middlesex County dispatchers around 1:15 a.m., reporting a 40-foot pleasure craft was aground in Jackson Creek with two men aboard, including a 75-year-old man who required medication.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth sent out an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 29-foot response boat from Station Milford Haven at about 1:55 a.m.

According to the Coast Guard, crews arrived on scene at 2:43 a.m. and found it was too shallow to come alongside the grounded vessel. Two crew members from the response boat waded through the water to the grounded boat to assess the survivors. The crew determined it was too dangerous for the stranded boaters to wade through the water back to the response boat.

The Coast Guard crew returned to the station, retrieved a kayak, and arrived back on scene at about 3:30 a.m. The crew used the kayak to transport both survivors and bring them aboard the response boat. They were then taken to shore near Deltaville Boatyard.

“This rescue demonstrated how well our entire crew works together as a team,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Landon Milhorn, officer of the day, crewman and second coxswain for the case. “We encourage mariners to report problems on the water as they arise. Simple engine problems can lead to running aground in a short amount of time. Thankfully, we were able to reach these men quickly.”

