Coast Guard calls off search for missing kayaker

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Coast Guard called off their search for a 58-year-old man who was last seen in Gloucester Point near the Gloucester Point Boat Ramp, Tuesday.

58-year-old Michael Ballard was reported missing by his wife after he did not return from a kayaking trip on Monday. Ballard's wife told officials that her husband left their home Monday morning with a 12-foot, forest green, sit-in kayak.

Ballard's vehicle was found parked at the ramp, but there was no sign of Ballard or his kayak. Security cameras caught Ballard arriving with the kayak attached to his vehicle.

Virginia Marine Police began searching for Ballard just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries also assisted in the search.

The search was called off Tuesday evening, because of the lack of light and they believe they've searched everywhere they could look.

The crews do not plan on resuming the search in the morning, but may pick it back up again if someone finds Ballard's kayak.

If you have any information on Ballard's whereabouts or his kayak, contact the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at (757) 668-5555.

