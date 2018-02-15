Coast Guard ship returns to Portsmouth after 2 month drug patrol

Coast Guard Cutter Northland patrols the Eastern Pacific during an 81-day mission spanning December 2017-February 2018 (Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A crew of Coast Guard Cutter Northland returned home to Portsmouth on Thursday.

The crew was out on an 81-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific. The Cutter Northland stopped and searched five vessels, detained 16 suspected drug traffickers, and seized over 16,000 pounds of cocaine, worth approximately $252 million.

"The phenomenal accomplishments of this patrol were the result of the outstanding performance of our entire crew,” said Cmdr. Marc Brandt, commanding officer of Cutter Northland. “When operations, international engagements, equipment casualties, or logistics needs extended our work hours or changes our schedule, this crew was completely dedicated to overcoming challenges by working together. It is an absolute honor to serve alongside everyone aboard."

The 270-foot ship conducted exercises with the Naval Forces of the Army of Nicaragua and participated in different events to improve diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Cutter Northland crew also planted 1,000 trees in a local national park in Nicaragua and visited an elementary school to repaint facilities.

