Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing 40-year-old boater near Woodbridge, Virginia.



The Coast Guard says other local agencies on the scene were still searching on Sunday.



A 12-foot boat capsized near Leesylvania State Park on Saturday. The Coast Guard received a report after someone saw an overturned vessel with two people in the water at about 9 p.m.



One of the two people was able to swim to shore before authorities arrived.

