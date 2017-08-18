Commonwealth's Attorney says officer's actions were justified in April 2016 shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Commonwealth's Attorney's office has ruled that an officer used justified force in a shooting that left one person injured in April 2016.

Police arrived at a home in the 1300 block of Church St. where a man had barricaded himself just before 4:30 p.m. on April 22, 2016.

While checking around the house and taking steps to protect neighbors, multiple gunshots were fired nearby around O'Keefe and Freemont Streets.

Officer Beasley ran towards the gunshots and saw Linwood Raynor holding a gun and dragging a motionless man, later identified at Deandre Raynor.

Beasley pulled his gun and yelled for Linwood to drop his weapon. Linwood turned towards the officer with his hand in a potential firing position.

Beasley said he thought the man fired at him so he responded by shooting his gun, striking Linwood twice, once in each leg.

Virginia State Police arrived and immediately began investigating. Linwood told officers that his brother, Deandre Raynor, had been killed during an earlier shoot out with Lawrence Jeffrey Brown, who was later charged with Deandre's murder.

Linwood explained that he heard Beasley yelling at him, but he thought it may have been one of Brown's friends who had been shooting at them. He further said that once he realized it was a police officer he dropped his gun, but Linwood admitted it was after the officer had already shot at him.

Beasley told Virginia State Police that he fired his weapon because he was in fear for his life and the lives of other residents in the area.

Officer Beasley was wearing an operational body camera at the time of the shooting, but it was not positioned in a way to clearly capture what happened. However, the sound recording confirmed Beasley gave Linwood verbal commands before shooting his gun.

After looking at the evidence, The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office concluded that Beasley's actions were a direct result of imminent danger by Linwood Raynor and no charges will be filed against the officer with respect to the wounding of Linwood Raynor.

Commonwealth's Attorney says officer's actions were justified in April 2016 shooting by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2017 WVEC-TV