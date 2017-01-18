Community devestated after death of beloved baker in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A family-owned bakery close to the hearts of many people in Norfolk has suffered a big loss.



Eli Habib, one of the owners of the French Bakery and Delicatessen on Granby St. was found dead inside the shop last week. His brother George Habib found him unresponsive and tried to revive him. Habib died of a heart attack.



NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- “He was sitting down, his head is back, his arms are down, the phone is on the floor, and he's blue. I had a conniption. I threw him on the floor and I started doing CPR. I tried doing CPR for 15 minutes, and I tried and tried and tried, and I just couldn’t get him back,” George said shaking his head.



The Habib family took the loss extremely hard, and so did the community.



“Eli and the French Bakery are as much a part of Norfolk as Doumar's is. They've been here for over 100 years. Losing Eli is losing a part of Norfolk,” longtime friend Paul Decker said.

Eli had an infectious smile and bright personality. Since his passing there's been an outpouring of support from the community. One family covering the bakery windows with paper hearts.



“We knew that when George reopened the bakery he was having a hard time, so we wanted to show as much love as possible. My sister had the idea and my little girls spent two days cutting out all the little hearts to put messages on,” Beth Hedrick said.



Eli was a big part of what keeps the family business going every day. George knows it’s going to be tough, but he knows Eli would tell him to keep going, keep being happy, and never forget to keep loving.



“He touched so many people, it’s just so amazing. We're going to go on. That's all we can do,” George said.

