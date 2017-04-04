Community hopes to preserve nearly 300-year-old property

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- They're fighting to preserve a piece of history.



Several concerned residents are trying to save the Pierceville Manor in Smithfield.



Town council is meeting tonight to vote on demolishing the centuries-old building and other outlying structures.



The family owners want to sell the property to developers, but the group called Preserve Smithfield believes if they can rebuild and develop the property into a working farm, they can make enough money to rebuild the property and pay for the property costs.



Preserve Smithfield is a group of concerned residents who are standing together to protect what they call a historic landmark and a nearly 300-year-old property.



Mark Gay is the executive director of Preserve Smithfield.



He says their top priority is stopping any sort of development on the property.



“Long-term, this becomes an investment that pays off,” Gay says. “Losing the Thomas Pierce home and the property would mean losing an anchor in our colonial heritage.”



Gay says the Board of Historical and Architectural Review unanimously voted to deny the razing request, however, their vote is advisory only.



According to Gay, they have urged Council to acknowledge the unique history of the circa-1730 Dutch-Colonial home, and restoration experts have provided detailed reports of how the house and barns can be restored as funds permit.



He says they feel strongly that the Pierce Farm, which dates back to the King of England's land-grant to Joseph Cobb in 1635, should be placed in agricultural conservation.



“'We're calmly optimistic but guarded,” Gay says.



Town Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to render its decision on the property-owner's request to raze the historic Thomas Pierce Home, barns, and other outlying structures.

