Community members fight rezoning of Yorktown land

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) - Dozens of community members showed up at the York County planning commission meeting Wednesday night. It was over rezoning a piece of land that developers wants to build on.

A community member said, "I don't support it, I don't support it at all."

Over 500 signatures on this petition to stop the rezoning a 133 acre piece of land off Yorktown Road.

"They keep putting more and more Homes in and pretty soon it will be like an inner city," said Frank Fofelski.

Right now the land is zoned for one house per acre, which would be 75 homes, but developers want to make the lots smaller and have over 140 houses.

"Most people these days have two cars per family so that's a lot of cars," said Katy Harvey.

Community members are worried about traffic, the possibility of higher taxes, and a packed community.

Many believe 75 houses is acceptable not 140.

Others say the development is a good idea and could add to the communities. Gabriella Toni says if these homes are nice enough, she would consider moving from this house to across the street.

"If I could get further back, I don't know if there is water back there, but I would defiantly look into that," said Toni.

The homes would be built in three phases and the average home cost would be around $670,000.

The proposed plans also include walking paths, exercise stations, dog parks and and turning lanes off Yorktown road to help with traffic flow.

The planning commission decided to deny the the developers from rezoning the property, but it is still up to the board of supervisors to make the final decision.

