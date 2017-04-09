13News Now participates in celebrity cook-off

(Photo: Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals, Inc.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- This weekend, members of our 13News Now team put their cooking skills to the test!

Meteorologists Iisha Scott and Tim Pandajis, along with 13News Now Daybreak anchor Andre Senior participated in a "Celebrity Chef Throwdown" in Virginia Beach. The team had the challenge of whipping up meals with the ingredients they received in a mystery basket.

Proceeds from the event go to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

