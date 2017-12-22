A billboard supporting law enforcement is shared from coast to coast

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Day after day we drive by billboards on the highway, but this one on I-64 at exit 2-55 in Newport News has a special message.

It’s a message recognizing police officers with the words, “the Dermyer family would like to thank you for what you do every day, Merry Christmas.”

Right below the Christmas wishes are also has the words, “in loving memory of Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer."

“It’s very bitter sweet,” said Michelle Dermyer, Chad’s wife. "Unfortunately on March 31st, 2016 I said goodby to my husband that morning and he never came home, so we need to thank them for what they do for us.”

Trooper Dermyer was shot while saving others. Michelle said this is a gift from the Lamar Advertising.

She also said this busy holiday travel day is the perfect day to display them because she knew law enforcement would be patrolling the roads.

“I just don’t think they get the appreciation and respect that they deserve and our family wants to do whatever we can to change that.”

This is the second year these billboards have hit the Hampton Roads highways, but this time the billboards are up from coast to coast.

“Yep practically nationwide,” said Michelle. She said these billboards of gratitude are part of her husband’s legacy.

“It’s not just about Chad it’s about all of the other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.”

Michelle said if you'd like you can send her a picture by the billboard you find in your town by messaging her on Facebook.

