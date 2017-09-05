Atlantic Shores Baptist Church loading up on Harvey donations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Help for Hurricane Harvey victims continues to pour in from all over the country.

Locally, many have stepped up as well and continue to help in numerous ways.

Atlantic Shores Baptist Church is also doing the same. This week, the church is collecting donations from church members and the public.

The church is partnering up with Virginia-based charity "Gleaning for the World." The goal is to fill up a trailer and send it to Houston.

Among the things the church is looking for:

Gallons of bleach

Disinfectant sprays

Paper towels

Non-perishable foods

Personal care products

Feminine products

New and like-new stuffed animals

"We're just trying to do our part and invite the larger community from Hampton Roads to participate with us," said Pastor Ron Jones.

Donations can be dropped off in the church parking lot or lobby any time until Saturday, September 9 at 3 p.m.

If you'd like to make a monetary donation, click here.

Atlantic Shores Baptist Church in VB is loading up and helping Hurricane Harvey victims. Stop by their church to drop off items! #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/48RBuDR4yf — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) September 6, 2017

