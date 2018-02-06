Beyond the Design: Couture for a Cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A lot of art and culture can be found across Hampton Roads.

And some elite designers have visualized the next great concept in fashion: designing for a cause.

Every month, designers RicLamar, Marcus Christopher, and up and coming designers are creating a special custom design wear, for the cause of that month.

The month of February will feature the Heart Beat Fashion line to raise awareness for heart disease. The American Health Association educates and fights against heart disease and stroke to improve the lives of all Americans.

