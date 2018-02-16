'Black Panther' premiere doubles as fundraiser

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Marvel's Black Panther officially hit big screens across the country Thursday night.

And a special event was held right here in Hampton Roads for the film.

A fundraiser was held by the local Black Chamber of Commerce at a special screening at Military Circle Mall theater. A large part of the proceeds will go to Black Brand and the Urban League of Hampton Roads Young Professionals.

