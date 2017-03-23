Child life specialists aim to comfort and entertain CHKD patients

(Photo: CHKD)

Children in the hospital face stressful and potentially traumatic events daily. These events can range from getting their blood pressure checked to getting an IV or even just dealing with a new diagnosis.

Child life specialists at CHKD work with patients and families to help children feel more comfortable and more in control of their hospital stay.

The specialists use play, medical equipment, books, and other activities to help kids and their families gain a better understanding of what is going to happen so they can cope with whatever they face in the healthcare setting.

