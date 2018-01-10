Craft rum distillery to open in Park Place neighborhood of Norfolk

Dead Reckoning Distillery (Photo: Google Maps)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- As the craft beverage scene flourishes throughout Hampton Roads, Norfolk is set to be home to a brand new craft rum distillery!

The Dead Reckoning Distillery is a veteran-owned craft rum producer located in the Park Place community of Norfolk at 312 West 24th Street.

The distillery's products include rebel rum, Tidewater Rum, and Dead Reckoning Craft Spiced Rum.

It's expected to be the first distillery in Norfolk to offer tours, tastings and bottle sales.

Dead Reckoning's grand opening will be on Friday, January 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Facebook page: Dead Reckoning Distillery

