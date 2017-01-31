'Dancing with the Seniors' returns to Virginia Beach

Participants of "Dancing with the Seniors." (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --The annual "Dancing with the Seniors" program is returning to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts.

The free dance series, now in its fourth year, lets participants 55 and older interact and learn different styles of dance.

The program is led by dance instructor Marquita Bianca, owner of BailaFuzion Dance Company in Virginia Beach.

Participants of the program will learn ballroom, Latin, cultural, line dances and more during the eight sessions. The series will end with a "Senior Prom" to allow participants the opportunity to demonstrate their new dance skills.

The bi-weekly program takes place on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Feb. 6 to May 15. A "Senior Prom" will be held Wednesday, May 22 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To register, log onto www.bailafuzion.com or for more information call 757-328-3151. Schedules and registration information are available at http://www.sandlercenter.org/senior-outreach

