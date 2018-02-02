Dozens take the 'Polar Plunge' for charity

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, (WVEC) -- February isn't usually a busy time for local beaches, but on Friday the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is packed.

Dozens of people showed up for the weekend's Polar Plunge Festival!

The event began at noon when students and teachers tested the chilly waters during the "Cool School Challenge.

The polar plunge is for a good cause, raising money to benefit the Special Olympics. More plunges and events will take place on Saturday at Neptune's Park between 30th and 32nd Streets.

For a full schedule of events and a festival map, visit: www.polarplunge.com/virginia-beach.

