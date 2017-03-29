closeup on doctor woman holding donut (Photo: Central IT Alliance, Ihar Ulashchyk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Dunkin' Donuts will deliver 90 dozen free doughnuts to doctors and medical professionals at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters on Thursday.

The free sweet treats will be given in honor of National Doctors' Day.

CHKD and Dunkin' Donuts have been partners for many years. Together they have raised more than $120,000 for CHKD through Dunkin's Coffee that Cares program.

The 1,080 doughnuts will be delivered to CHKD's main hospital in Downtown Norfolk and the CHKD Health and Surgery Center at Oyster Point in Newport News.

"Each and every day these talented doctors put the health of our regions kids first," said Katie Metts, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin' Brands. "On National Doctors' Day, we're putting them first and showing our appreciation in the best way we know how: with lots and lots of donuts."

National Doctors' Day is held every March 30, and celebrates the contribution of the doctors and physicians who serve our country.

