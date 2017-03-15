'Empty Bowls' to raise hunger awareness

(Photo: EBVP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- According to Feeding America, 42 million Americans were food insecure in 2015. That means they did not have access to or a consistent supply of nutritional food.

Now, the "Empty Bowls Project" in Hampton wants to raise awareness about hunger in the U.S.

The annual Empty Bowls of the Virginia Peninsula Annual Event (EBVP) will be held Friday, March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historic Post Office, located at 132 East Queen St., Hampton, VA. There is ample free parking in the garage on Eaton Street and in an open lot on Wine Street.

Guests purchase an admission ticket ($30 in advance; $35 at the door) and are served samples of soups from six local restaurants. Each guest selects a soup bowl -- made and donated by local artists -- as a keepsake of the event and as a reminder of the needs of the hungry.

The evening also includes dessert, music, silent auction, raffle items and cash bar.

You can buy tickets online at EmptyBowlsVaPeninsula.org. Advance tickets are also available (check or cash) at The Hampton History Museum Gift Shop in downtown Hampton, located at 120 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton, VA 23669, (757-727-1610). Museum Hours are Monday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

EBVP donates over 90% of the funds raised each year. In 2016, EBVP raised over $22,000.

© 2017 WVEC-TV