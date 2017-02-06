ENGAGE Norfolk: Make a difference in your city, state, and the world

(Photo: mangostock, mangostock)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Ever wanted to run for city council, get the attention of state leaders or find out how you can get involved in your city to bring about change? Norfolk residents will have an opportunity to learn how to do this.

Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan, AltDaily and other organizations are hosting a free event called ENGAGE Norfolk. The civic fair will feature ways you can make a positive difference in your community through a series of workshops, learning how to run for office, and how to lobby your politicians.

The CivicFAIR will allow you to meet community organizers and determine where to channel your energy and interests to get involved. Informative Civic Workshops led by community members and experts will provide effective examples and tips for making a difference in Norfolk and beyond.

The event will take place Sunday February 12, 2017 at the Academy for Discovery at Lakewood at 1701 Alsace Ave in Norfolk.

The event is free and open to the public.

There is a need for volunteers. Organizers are also looking for community liaisons for outreach to potential CivicFAIR organizations, volunteer coordinators, stage managers, load-in, registration and greeters.

To register, and more information you can visit www.engagenorfolk.com.

