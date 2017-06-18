'Feed Kempsville' initiative launches

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- School is out, but now students who depend on school lunches are in need of food.

"Feed Kempsville" kicked off this weekend in Virginia Beach. The initiative was created in 2014 by St. Andrew's United Methodist Church to focus on meeting the critical demand for food in the local community.

If you want to find out how you can help with Feed Kempsville, visit St. Andrew's website.

© 2017 WVEC-TV