VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Not all kids can get a healthy meal at home. Some even go hungry on weekends and over school breaks. A Virginia Beach Public Schools program is addressing the issue and making sure students get the nutrition they need.

It's called "Fill a Beach Bag, Feed a Child." This school year alone, more than 10,000 bags have been collected and given to students in need. Although the district accepts and monetary donations throughout the year, Thursday's drive is to ensure kids don't go hungry over school break.

"Most folks -- and students -- get excited because the spring break is coming. So they have a full week off of school... students who may not have food at home are less excited," said Amber Rach, director of community engagement.

One social worker who stopped by to drop off food told 13News Now the kids depend on the donations. People brought everything from shelf-stable milk to juice and noodles.

If you're interested in donating Thursday, the district will be by the Kohls parking lot at Pembroke Mall and at Southern Bank at 1756 Laskin Road. You can also call 757-263-1936.

