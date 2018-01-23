Get a FREE Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit Wednesday morning!

Here's something to look forward to on Wednesday: a chance for a free Chick-fil-A breakfast!

The restaurant located at 1097 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach will be offering customers a free chicken biscuit on Jan. 24 from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

But, the offer is only one per person and you MUST be present to claim your biscuit (so kids, you can't ask your parents to pick one up for you).

(Editor's note: Some restaurants gave away a free breakfast Tuesday, Jan. 23. The restaurant located at 1097 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach is putting on this deal on Wednesday, Jan. 24. If you would like to see if other locations are providing free breakfast, click here to find your nearest Chick-fil-A and the restaurant's contact information.)

