Goal Seekers 5K Run and Walk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- We're about six weeks into the New Year, and the number one promise people make to themselves is losing weight.

But within six months, only 45 percent will continue to purse the efforts to do things like lose weight.

There is an opportunity to generate new interest in your goal: the Goal Seekers 5K Run/Walk. The event is scheduled for June 3 at 8:30 a.m. at Virginia Wesleyan College in Norfolk.

You can register by going to their website, goalseekersrace.com.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Beach Health Clinics and Clever Communities In Action.

