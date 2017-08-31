(Photo: AP Photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- People and organizations across Hampton Roads are helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The founder of Mercy Chefs, Gary LeBlanc, headed to coastal Texas last week after hurricane hit. The non-profit organization serves meals to victims, volunteers and first responders in the event of national emergencies and disasters. LeBlanc said in his 11 years of assisting during natural emergencies, he's never seen anything like the devastation in Texas.

"This the worst we've ever seen. The people of Rockport were broken. We saw so many folks just gather things out of their house and sitting in their front yard with a bag next to them. They were as torn up as the homes around them," said LeBlanc.

Mercy Chefs served 5,000 to 6,000 meals per day while in cities along the Texas coast. They expect to serve more now that they are in Houston.

"Everything around them here in Houston is torn up. The people here need help and they need it desperately," said LeBlanc.

TEXAS CARES: How to donate to Harvey relief efforts

Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint in Downtown Norfolk is joining its nine other locations and donating 100 percent of its profits this week to Hurricane Relief efforts with the Red Cross. The restaurant's general manager, Nukri Mamistvalov, said it's a chance to change people's lives.

"The owners, they were like, 'This week, we don’t need to take any profits. There's people out there that need more help.' Everybody is coming inside and wants to get a burger, so they help somebody and that's awesome," said Mamistvalov.

See Also: Virginia Beach woman helping Houston school after Harvey

Norfolk Public Schools is also joining the efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Booker T. Washington High School will take donations of personal hygiene items and school supplies at all home football games to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

13News Now learned that Booker T Washington's Athletic Director Robin Williams, has a daughter that lives in Houston. Williams' daughter attended schools in Hampton Roads.



Booker T Washington will collect items for Harvey victims in a box located at the pass gate for the following dates: Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Oct. 6, and Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, Newport News Police are reaching out to the Houston Police Department. Officers collected boxes full of supplies for their fellow brothers and sisters in blue, who are still working round-the-clock to rescue flood victims.

Newport News Police say these donations can be used by the Houston officers or handed out to whoever needs them.

Local Walmart and Sam's Club locations that were fundraising for the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters will suspend their efforts until September 6, and instead use that time to raise money to help those impacted by Harvey.

© 2017 WVEC-TV