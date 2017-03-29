Help kids fight cancer through CHKD Round Up

NORFOLK -- 13News Now is once again partnering with Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters for the 17th Annual CHKD Round Up.

The annual Round Up campaign encourages customers to contribute to the care of local children battling cancer at CHKD by rounding up their grocery bill to the next dollar – or contributing even more.

From March 29 through April 16, visit any Farm Fresh store and round up your final total to the nearest dollar. The donations go directly to CHKD cancer research.

As the only cancer program in the region specifically designed for children, CHKD follows more than 500 childhood cancer patients from across southeastern Virginia, Virginia's Eastern Shore and northeastern North Carolina.

Approximately 70 local children receive new diagnoses each year – more than one each week. CHKD's oncologists can offer patients up-to-the-minute treatment innovations through more than 50 cancer research protocols for everything from bone cancer to brain tumors.

