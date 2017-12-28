Helping the homeless beat cold temps

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A local shelter is stepping in to help the homeless stay warm as temperatures drop below freezing.

The Salvation Army’s Hope Center for Men, located at 203 West 19th Street in Norfolk, will be open all day Thursday.

“It’s very cold,” said Salvation Army employee Arthur Corpus. “So what we’re going to do is open up for the day to the public as well offer them the breakfast, we’ll provide a lunch and we’ll provide a second meal line.”

Antonio Sanderson said he’s lived on the streets for three months and is grateful for the support.

“This type of weather can kill you and give hypothermia,” said Sanderson. “So being here has made a difference – it’s made a big difference.”

Corpus said the shelter also provides clothing and if the public wants to help, they are always taking donations.

“Hygiene items, clothes - that’s a good way to help us help the other clients that come into the building,” said Corpus.

