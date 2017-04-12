International Children's Festival returns to Hampton this weekend

(Photo: City of Hampton)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Annual International Children's Festival is set for April 15 in Hampton.

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mill Point Park, the event allows children of all ages the opportunity to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of over 30 countries.

Activities planned for this year's event include a costumed Parade of Nations showcasing an array of of exquisite fabrics, colors and designs. Entertainment will take place on three stages and will include the Dragon Dance, native folk dancers and musicians.

For more information on the 17th Annual International Children's Festival, call 757-727-8311 or click here.

