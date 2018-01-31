Introducing two new Watusi at the Virginia Zoo: Kamau and Khari

Kamau and Khari are the two new watusi that joined the Virginia Zoo in January. (Photo: Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Zoo has welcomed two new additions to their Africa-Okavango Delta exhibit!

Kamau and Khari are a breed of domesticated cattle called Watusi that are native to Africa, originating in Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

Both join the zoo just a few months after the death of Diallo, a 5-year-old watusi that died at the zoo.

(Photo: Virginia Zoo)

Kamau was born June 5 and Khari was born Oct. 18. Both will turn two-years-old this year. They are most known for their long horns that can span eight feet from tip to tip. These horns act as a cooling system.

Both are joining Gamba, a five-and-a-half-year-old watusi at the zoo, and three Hartmann's mountain zebras.

Zoo Keepers say Gamba has been very curious about Kamau and Khari. The three have been vocalizing to each other and the two younger males have followed Gamba’s lead in their exhibit. Gamba.

Weather permitting, Kamau and Khari will be on exhibit all week and will be introduced to the zebra next week.

