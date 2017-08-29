(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Registration is now open for the annual fundraiser to help the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Light the Night will be held on Saturday, October 21 at the MacArthur Center Green. The event opens at 5 p.m. and the walk begins at 7 p.m.

Participants can register for free at www.lightthenight.org

"Light The Night" aims to bring light to the darkness of cancer. Locally, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has given over $1 million to assist cancer patients in Virginia in just the last fiscal year

In all, LLS has donated $1 billion to cancer research since its founding.

