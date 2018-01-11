NC crossing guard up for national award

(Photo: WCNC)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina crossing guard with a big heart has been nominated for a national award.

Minnie Galloway has worked at Trask Middle School and Laney High School in Wilmington for 19 years. She recently handed out coats to kids who didn't have them during the cold snap.

Kayla Thomas, a teacher at Laney High, posted a picture of Minnie that went viral. As of Thursday night, the post had been shared on Facebook more than 1,300 times.

Minnie is also known for handing out umbrellas when it's raining and school supplies at the beginning of the year. Parents call her an angel.

Minnie is now in the running for "America's Favorite Crossing Guard". You can vote for her at this link.

