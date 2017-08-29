Norfolk restaurant donating 100% of profits to Harvey relief efforts

Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint in Norfolk is donating 100% of a week's worth of profits to relief efforts in Texas from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint via Facebook)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One restaurant in Norfolk wants to make it's mark towards recovery efforts in Texas.

Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint located on Granby St., posted on Facebook that it plans to donate 100% of a week's worth of profits toward the Red Cross Foundation to help with relief from Hurricane Harvey.

Staffers posted that they're devastated by the tragedy that has hit Texas.

And this isn't just limited to the location in Norfolk.

Jack Brown Joints nationwide are joining in on the effort.

So, think about grabbing a burger this week at Jack's.

