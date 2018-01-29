Older adults get fit, have fun at the Kroc Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's not too late to start your New Year's fitness journey. Everyone, from young to old, can benefit from working out. One Norfolk gym makes sure people old adults stay active.

According to a study by the American College of Sports Medicine, gyms are increasingly adding classes tailored for active adults.

As Head of Health and Wellness at the Hampton Roads Kroc Center, Brandon Trusty wants to improve seniors daily lives.

"So just the normal things balance, going to the grocery store, holding their own grocery bags. It helps them to keep living independently," Trusty said.

Gym goers have seen amazing results, with improved heart rate, lower blood pressure and increased stamina.

People do everything from dance to lift weights. And there's no need to tire yourself while you tone. The classes allow you to go at your own pace and even offer places to sit down.

Although the Silver Fit and Silver Sneakers classes are catered to those ages 55 and 65 and up, the Kroc Center says all are welcome.

The Kroc Center offers a reduced rate for seniors. Also, fitness classes can be free with various insurance companies.

