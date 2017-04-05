Organization working to help youth in need around Hampton Roads

(Photo: New Vision Youth Services)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- An organization in Chesapeake is working to help youth in need across Hampton Roads.

New Vision Youth Services, Inc. focuses on adolescents who are currently in, or aging out of the foster care system.

The group says they may face uncertain futures and could be more likely to drop out of school, be victims of human trafficking, or become homeless. New Vision provides them with mentoring and support services to help them successfully transition into adulthood.

Clara Wilson is the CEO and Founder of New Vision. She says her nonprofit is effective because the youth they assist understand how important their services are.

"We’re excited about making a difference with the youth that we serve," Wilson says. "And not only to help them become self-sufficient, but giving them the empowerment to feel like they can come back... just to give back also to the community."

Devitta Jones began volunteering with New Vision after she left the foster care system. She says the organization helped her, and she felt the need to pay it forward.

"The program helped me receive a scholarship to obtain my driver's license," Jones said. "And it's also given me an opportunity to maintain my role in the foster care community, and to be a part of something bigger than myself."

New Vision Youth Services, Inc. recently relocated to South Norfolk.

To celebrate, a "grand reopening" will be held at Chesapeake Avenue United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 5 from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is open to the public.

To learn more about New Vision or to find out how you can become a volunteer, visit their website, here.

