Out of the Darkness Community Walk shedding light on suicide

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the 13th annual 'Out of the Darkness' walks across Hampton Roads in September and October.

Out of the Darkness walks are AFSP's largest fundraiser to help support suicide prevention programs, unite those effected by suicide, and create communities that are smart about mental health.

National Suicide Prevention Week is September 10 to the 16.

The walks in Hampton Roads are listed below:

When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

AFSP has set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025.

