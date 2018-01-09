Pipe bursts at Portsmouth Humane Society leaving shelter with no water

The Portsmouth Humane Society is asking for donations after a pipe burst in multiple places, leaving the shelter without any water. (Photo: Portsmouth Humane Society)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- After a pipe burst at the Portsmouth Humane Society and left the entire shelter without water, staffers are reaching out to the public for help.

According to a Facebook post, shelter staff arrived to find a burst pipe above the dog kennels on Monday and water everywhere.

Staffers say the pipe burst in multiple places and will need to be completely replaced along with a number of ceiling tiles and several patches of insulation.

They're happy to report that all the dogs in the shelter's care are safe, but the shelter is now completely without water and staffers aren't able to do laundry, wash dishes and carry out other tasks.

The shelter is asking the public for any and all donations to use for repairs.

You can donate by clicking here.

