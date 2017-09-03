Police and barbers team up to give Norfolk boys free back-to-school haircuts

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk PD Five-O and Fades offered free back to school haircuts for boys and young men aged 5- 18.

On Sunday, at the Southside STEM Academy on Campostella, 25 local barbers gave free haircuts to over 200 boys.

Patrons were also able to enjoy fun games, basketball, and food with the officers.

The event was a community partnership of cops and barbers for improving relations and offering conversations between law enforcement and men of all ages.

