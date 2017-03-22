VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Thirty-five acts of kindness to celebrate 35 years in business. Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay retirement community spent some time with students in Virginia Beach on Wednesday.

Health and physical education specialist Irene Cashwell tells 13News Now the school tries to teach students "lifetime sports."

"There are certain sports like football and things that they're not gonna be able to play past a certain age, but sports like ping pong, hiking, golf, tennis... things like that are things that they can play their entire life and stay healthy," she said.

It also keeps players mentally sharp says Dick Binford, one of the instructors from Westminster-Canterbury.

"You think about what it takes to very instantaneously decide whether you're gonna hit a back swing, or a forehand, and it just takes a lot of mental acuity," he said.

Students learn lessons that also help off the Ping Pong table, like teamwork and sportsmanship.

"If you lose, you're just not gonna quit right away. You just have to keep trying again," said Logan Hayes. Like the instructors, the fifth grader says he wants to play well into retirement.

