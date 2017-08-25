(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- 13News Now, The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command, Chick-Fil-A, Walmart Neighborhood Market and Rutter Mills have enough school supplies to equip 2,700 local children for the start of the school year!

That's thanks to donations to the Write Stuff campaign.

Throughout the month of August, Hampton Roads residents have provided backpacks, lunch boxes, paper, and other school essentials.

But there is still time to donate at participating locations!

Distribution times for the school supplies are as follows:

Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach:

August 29-30, 10 AM – 4 PM

880 N. Military Highway, Norfolk, VA 23502 (Enter at the East Cinemark Theater entrance)

Suffolk:

August 29-30, 9 AM – 12 PM and 1 PM – 4 PM

400 Bank Street, Suffolk, VA 23434

Portsmouth:

August 28-29, 9 AM – 3 PM

2306 Airline Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23701

Peninsula (Hampton):

August 28-30, 9 AM – 11 AM and 1 PM – 3 PM

1033 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666

In order to receive school supplies, you'll need:

Picture ID for head of household (applicant)

Proof of address (lease/mortgage statement or two (2) household bills)

Birth certificates (prove age/guardianship) for children grades K-12

Current proof of TANF or Food Stamps (SNAP) for household (SNAP cards must include your name on front to be considered) If there is no TANF or SNAP, bring proof of all household income, including but not limited to: employment income, unemployment income, child support, disability, retirement, vet benefits, etc. If reporting $0 income, bring verification from your employment commission showing that you have not worked in the last quarter.



