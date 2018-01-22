'Skate with a Cop' in Williamsburg on February 2

Tilted natural version, ice skates with reflection (Photo: vkovalcik, vkovalcik)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The public has the opportunity to ice skate with members of the Williamsburg Police Department on February 2.

The police department in conjunction with Colonial Williamsburg if hosting "Skate with a Cop" from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Liberty's Ice Pavilion.

Officers will be available to answer citizen's questions.

The cost to skate is $12 for adults 13 and up, and tickets for youth aged 3 to 12 is $10. Skaters can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $4.25.

