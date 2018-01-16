Smithfield Foods to donate to three foodbanks

Fresh vegetables are visible on a cutting board in this stock photo. (Photo: Getty Images/STOCK PHOTO)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- Three local foodbanks will receive a big gift from Smithfield Foods on Tuesday.

The company is donating more than 100,000 pounds of protein to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, as well as the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and FeedMore.

This will be Smithfield's first donation of the year as part of its Helping Hungry Homes program.



